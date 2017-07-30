Richie Ramsay ties for eighth at European Open

Richie Ramsay took his earnings for July to more than £600,000 after securing a top-10 finish in the Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

The 34-year-old picked up just under £38,000 for tying for eighth spot as Englishman Jordan Smith beat defending champion Alexander Levy of France in a play-off to claim his first European Tour title.

Ramsay, who closed with a 70 for a nine-under-par total, finished a shot ahead of compatriot Stephen Gallacher after he also closed with a two-under effort.

This performance cemented 20th spot in the Race to Dubai for Ramsay, who sparked his profitable month by tying for second in the Irish Open before then finishing 35th and 22nd in the Scottish Open and The Open respectively.

Smith, from Bath, won at the second extra hole after finishing tied with Levy on 13 under – but only after the Frenchman had missed a putt to win from inside three feet on the pair’s first trip back down the 18th.

The 24-year-old Smith, who held a two-shot lead overnight, began his final round with a birdie but dropped shots on the sixth and eighth to leave the door ajar for Levy, who shot a closing 69, to challenge for the lead on the back nine.

Smith regained the lead with a birdie from three feet at the 11th but left his bunker shot at the 13th short and missed a 20 footer for par.

Levy and Smith both birdied the 15th and it was the former who went ahead with another gain at the next, only for Smith to get up-and-down at the last to force a play-off with a round of 71.

Levy then missed a three-foot birdie effort as they replayed the 18th hole, but when Smith was presented with a similar opportunity on the next trip down the last he made no mistake.