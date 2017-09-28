Richie Ramsay is top Scot but vows to hit the gym

Richie Ramsay was heading to a city centre hotel in Newcastle last night to take his frustrations out in the gym. On the one hand, it had been a good day’s work for the Aberdonian as he opened with a three-under-par 67 in the British Masters. On the other, though, he was kicking himself for running up a double-bogey 7 on “one of the easiest holes” on the Colt Course at Close House.

“There’s still some aggression left after the 13th, so I’ll probably go to the gym tonight,” admitted Ramsay of his only blip on a card that was otherwise exactly what he had been looking for after feeling he could do well at this new European Tour venue.

Having started at the tenth, Ramsay found himself on the back foot early on after seeing his second at the par-5 13th find trouble. “I took one hack at it, hardly moved it, then hit a second to get back on the fairway,” he said of a setback that could have been damaging.

That he recovered admirably, picking up shots at three of the next four holes, before adding further birdies at the first and seventh, spoke volumes for Ramsay’s temperament on the golf course these days and all credit to him for that. “It was a good day’s work,” admitted the 34-year-old, who is sitting 23rd in the Race to Dubai and needs to stay inside the top 30 to get into next month’s HSBC Champions in China. “Though I could have been close to the lead if a few of my putts hadn’t grazed the side of the holes, it was solid. I feel like I don’t need to do too much more for tomorrow. If I can get the putts to drop, I’ll get that low number and get in the mix.”

On a day when 18,368 took in the action – an encouraging start for the biggest golf event to be staged in the Newcastle area – Scott Jamieson fared next best among the seven Scots as he carded a 68, one better than Stephen Gallacher after he bogeyed the last.

“The last two years have been pretty nail-biting and last year went down to the last week,” said Jamieson of having left it late to secure his European Tour card. “Sitting 71st on the Order of Merit, I’m a bit more comfortable this year and it’s nice to be pushing for that Race to Dubai spot [the top 60 qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship] this time rather than looking over you back and pushing to keep your job. Just now I’ll get into the first two final series events if I stay where I am but I want to get up there and keep going.”

Marc Warren, second in Portugal last weekend, had to settle for a 70; David Drysdale and Duncan Stewart both signed for 71s while Russell Knox’s final event of the season is in danger of ending prematurely after a 74 left him languishing in a tie for second last.