Richie Ramsay has ‘nice day at the office’ in China

Richie Ramsay enjoyed a “nice day at the office” as he manouevered himself into contention along with Scott Jamieson before storms interrupted the Shenzen International for a second time.

Ramsay was referring to two bits of work, having first posted a 69 as he completed his delayed opening round before backing that up with a 68 to sit on seven-under-par at Genzon Golf Club in southeastern China.

“Playing great,” added the Aberdonian on Twitter, hinting that he was feeling quietly confident that he could get in the mix over the weekend if his putter could “just warm up a little”.

That might also depend on Bernd Wiesberger after the Austrian followed his opening 67 with a flawless seven-birdie 65 to hold a four-shot lead in the clubhouse when play was halted in mid-afternoon.

Ramsay was sitting joint-fourth at that point, a shot ahead of Jamieson, who continued his recent encouraging run of form to open with two 69s.

Also going well when the hooter sounded was Duncan Stewart, who had moved to six-under for the event after covering his opening eight holes in three-under.

Stephen Gallacher followed his opening 70 with a 72 and looked like comfortably making the cut on two-under, where David Dysdale was also sitting when his second round was ended prematurely after nine holes.

First-round leader Bubba Watson was among those in same boat, the two-time Masters champion having picked up a shot to move to seven-under after five holes.

After the latest early finish, Wiesberger’s closest challengers were Dylan Frittelli and Thorbjorn Olesen, who both posted 68s for the second successive day.

Wiesberger, who has finished in the top five seven times in the last eight months, told the European Tour website: “I can’t complain about the score today. It was a long day, I got up at 0430 to finish a couple of holes.

“I started well and picked up from the day before. I hit a drive down 17 early in the morning and got my round in of 67 so I was pleased with that and I kept going that way, driving the ball nicely and putting really well.

“I was feeling comfortable when I was getting the ball on the green and rolling in well on the green, so that was key for me today to get something in the mid 60s.

“I played a few holes on Tuesday and I said to my caddie it feels like a course that suits me and suits my game. I knew I was playing decent coming into this week.”

The second round will resume at 6.30am on Saturday, with the third round due to go off two tees later in the morning.