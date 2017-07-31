Richie Ramsay edges towards world top 100 return

On-form Richie Ramsay is closing in on a return to the world’s top 100 after his string of strong performances in July.

The 34-year-old started the month sitting 341st in the global standings but is up to 139th in the latest updated positions.

He’s jumped 12 spots on the back of finishing joint-eighth in the Porsche European Open in Hamburg on Sunday, having already made climbs following the Irish Open, Scottish Open and The Open.

Ramsay, who picked up earnings of close to £620,000 during the month, was last in the top 100 towards the end of the 2015 season.

His next event will be a return to Germany for the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play from 17-20 August.

Meanwhile, Russell Knox has just clung on to his world top-50 spot after dropping one place, with Martin Laird sitting 93rd after he went up one spot.

In the only change in the top 10, Jon Rahm has leapfrogged Jason Day to sit a career-best sixth.