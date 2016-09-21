Red-hot Scots set pace in Eisenhower Trophy

Connor Syme led the way as Scotland, the 2008 winners, got off to a blistering start in the Eisenhower Trophy by setting the clubhouse target in Mexico.

Opening their title bid at Iberostar Playa Paraiso Golf Club, Syme, Grant Forrest and Robert MacIntyre all carded sub-par scores as high hopes for the trio heading into the event were vindicated.

Syme’s six-under-par 66, the best individual effort among the early starters, was backed up by both Forrest and MacIntyre as they signed for 68 and 69 respectively in hot and humid conditions.

With the two best scores counting, the Scots were sitting on 10-under-par, leading by two in the clubhouse from Spain, with Ireland and Thailand two further back in joint-third. Team USA, the defending champions, sat fifth on five-under.

“We are delighted to get off to a good start - it has been awesome for the team to have such a good day,” admitted Drumoig man Syme, the Australian Amateur champion.

“I felt good on the range this morning and was happy with how I was hitting the ball. I was five-under through the front nine, I just kept going and was hitting the ball really well.

“It’s a demanding course off the tee. My strength today was accuracy off the tee, so I had a lot of good opportunities.”

The trio are all members of the side that helped Scotland retain the European title in the summer and came into this event sitting inside the top 30 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

“The players know they have a good chance to do well here,” said Scotland captain Claire Queen. “It’s been a really good first day and that will give them more belief for the remainder of the championship.”