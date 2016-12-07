Play suspended in Dubai after caddie dies

First round play was suspended at 10.30am today at the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters after a caddie collapsed on the 13th fairway

After being immediately attended to by the on-site medical team, the caddie was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Ladies European Tour CEO Ivan Khodabakhsh commented: “Everyone at the Ladies European Tour is extremely shocked and saddened today by this sudden death and therefore we have taken the decision to suspend first round play as a mark of respect. On behalf of our membership, we offer heartfelt condolences to the individual’s family and loved ones.”

Mohamed Juma Buamaim, vice chairman and CEO of golf in DUBAi said: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of this caddie. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Round one will resume on Thursday and the tournament will now be plyed over 54 holes.