Paul McGinley: I’ll give Catriona Matthew Ryder formula

Paul McGinley has offered to share his winning formula for the 2014 Ryder Cup with Catriona Matthew to help her bid to also lead Europe to golfing glory at Gleneagles.

The Irishman said he would be delighted to help Matthew in any way he can as she prepares for the 2019 Solheim Cup at the Perthshire venue following her appointment last week as the new European captain.

“Catriona obviously has the playing pedigree and the respect of her peers,” McGinley told The Scotsman. “Captaincy will be a new horizon and a steep learning curve for her.

“It will be an exciting, pressurised two years. It will be a great honour to captain in her home country of Scotland.”

McGinley was hailed as an outstanding captain by his players and vice-captains as he led Europe to a 16-5-11.5 victory in the Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course three years ago.

“Gleneagles can be a very strategic course when it comes to team events,” he added.

“I’ll be more than happy to speak to Catriona and share what worked for us, what we were trying to achieve with our strategies/pairings and our course set up when we meet.”