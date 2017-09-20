Paul Lawrie picks out Warren and Ramsay as Open winners

One has talent in abundance; the other is the tenacious type. Paul Lawrie was referring to Marc Warren, and Richie Ramsay respectively as he picked out the pair who might have a chance of following in his footsteps in next year’s 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie, writes Martin Dempster.

On current form, Ramsay, left, is the man set to spearhead the home challenge in that Claret Jug joust – the first at the Angus venue since Padraig Harrington triumphed in 2007. In addition to sitting in the top 25 in this season’s Race to Dubai on the European Tour, the 34-year-old tied for 22nd behind Jordan Spieth at Royal Birkdale in July – his best peformance in six appearances at the Open.

“Richie has done really well,” said Lawrie of his fellow Aberdonian. “He is a top player and he has won three times on Tour already. He’s a tenacious guy, gets stuck in and doesn’t get phased by much. He sees things the way he sees it. Whether he’s right or wrong, he believes he is right and that’s a huge part of doing what we do and doing it well. Of all the boys, you can see someone like him winning a huge event.”

Warren missed out on the season’s third major on this occasion as he battled with a niggling injury, but, according to Lawrie, once he gets fully fit again, the Glaswegian has the game to get into contention in the big events.

“Marc has an unbelievable amount of talent and should be doing better,” he added. “It’s not happening for him at the moment. But I still think it will. There are very few people out there who have the talent that he has. I’ve always said that.”

Since Lawrie’s Open triumph, the closest a Scot has come to tasting major glory was when Colin Montgomerie squandered a golden opportunity as he finished second in the 2006 US Open at Winged Foot, having also been runner-up in the Open Championship at St Andrews the previous year.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” replied Lawrie to being asked why he felt Scottish players had come up empty-handed in golf’s showpiece events over the past 18 years. “It just shows how hard it is to win one of these things. It’s not the easiest thing in the world.

“My Open record is really poor, apart from when I won. I think I’ve only had one other top ten, which for a tournament I’ve always enjoyed and a form of golf I always felt my strongest part, is not the best. I’ve made a pile of cuts, but I’ve never really contended before or since Carnoustie. Which is weird.

“It’s just that one week. It’s like Tour School. If you get your best game, get everything going for you and get the breaks, it might only happen once in a career.”