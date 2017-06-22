Paul Lawrie claims he saw a ghost in his Aberdeen house

Former Open champion Paul Lawrie is convinced his house is haunted.

Lawrie, who won the Claret Jug at Carnoustie in 1999, made the admission during a light-hearted video interview published on the tournament’s official website ahead of this year’s event at Royal Birkdale, when he was asked whether he was more scared of bees or ghosts.

He said: “I was lying in my bed one night and I had my iPad on my stomach as I was watching a film.

“The bathroom is on the right of our bed, and I just happened to look at the door.

“And there was a face. It was one of those double-look moments. As I looked back, it drifted into the bathroom. Scariest thing ever.”

The 48-year-old, who lives in Aberdeen, added: “When I woke up in the morning and my wife opened her eyes, I said to her ‘you’re not going to believe what happened to me last night’.

“I told her the story and she said she believed me because I don’t usually believe in stuff like that.

“And we’re still in the same house!

“I don’t know what room the ghost stays in but he was in my room that night!”