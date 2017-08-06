Paul Broadhurst wins second Scottish Seniors title

Paul Broadhurst secured the Scottish Senior Open title for a second time with a three-stroke victory at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

The Englishman, who won this title on his European Senior Tour debut next door at Archerfield Links in 2015, carded rounds of 66-67-67 to finish three shots ahead of Australia’s Mike Harwood.

Winner of the Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie last year, this is Broadhurst’s third victory on Scottish soil in four events.

“I love links golf,” said the 51-year-old Midlander. “I’ve had some serious practice in the wind over the last few weeks at the Open and Senior Open. I’ve mastered the knock-down shot and that was key this week. I hit some really close irons into strong winds; that was the key to the win. It’s great to win this event again as this trophy really means a lot to me.”

Broadhurst birdied the first and third holes to open up a three-shot lead at the start of the day and then made the turn in 34, two under par. Two birdies on the back nine followed as he staved off challenges from Harwood, Magnus P Atlevi and Chris Williams.

After starting the day on level par, Helensburgh’s Gary Orr set a new course record with a spectacular eight-under, giving him a share of third place with Barry Lane and Williams.

“It was a shame I was a long way back,” said Orr. “If I had started nearer the lead, I could have posted a really strong total. I struggled the first day but played well in the last two rounds.

“I had my son on the bag and it has been great having him with me the last two weeks.”