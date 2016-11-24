Pamela Pretswell leaps into top 10 in Qatar

Pamela Pretswell leapt into the top 10 on the back of a flawless second round as compatriot Kylie Walker slipped down the leaderboard in the inaugural Qatar Ladies Open.

Walker, who’d started the day just a shot of the pace in joint-third, dropped 32 spots following a 75 - seven strokes more than her opening effort.

However, the Saltire is still to the fore at Doha Golf Club after Pretswell jumped into contention at the halfway stage after a five-under-par 67.

On five-under, the 27-year-old is sitting in a share of tenth spot, four behind joint-leaders Lydia Hall from Wales and Dane Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

Staring on the 10th, Pretswell picked up her first shot of the say at the 12th, added a second birdie at the first before signing off with three consecutive gains.

“I played nicely and I think I hit all 18 greens in regulation,” said Pretswell, who enjoyed a career-best season by finishing 14th on the LET money-list last year and is the top Scot again in 26th this time around.

“I gave myself a few chances on my front but only took one before coming home in four-under, helped by birdies at the last three holes.

“I didn’t feel as though I played much differently to how I have been but I holed some long putts.”

The Qatar event is the second new tournament for the LET in the UAE after the recent Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi.

“I think this is one of my favourite courses and we are being looked after really well,” added Pretswell in echoing Walker’s comments the previous day.

“It is massive for golf to have this tournament and hopefully we can get a few people out watching over the new two days.”

Carly Booth joined Pretswell and Walker in making it into the final rounds after carding a second-round 70 to sit alongside Walker on one-under.

The top 60 and ties made the cut but among those missing out were Laura Murray (73-74), Vikki Laing (76-73), Kelsey Macdonald (78-76) and Iona Stephen (79-79).

Hall cemented her place at the top of the leaderboard with a 68 while Madsen joined her on nine-under following a 66.

Indian Aditi Ashok, the former St Rule Trophy winner who recently claimed the title in her home Open, is a shot back after a 66, with England’s Annabel Dimmock alongside her following a 67.