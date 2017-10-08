On-form Marc Warren seals top-five finish at Dunhill Links

On-form Marc Warren took his earnings in the past three weeks to around £420,000 as rookie pro Connor Syme continued his impressive start in the paid ranks with a £45,000 pay-day in yet another encouraging Dunhill Links Championship for Scottish golfers.

Before turning his attention to the Italian Open this week, Warren will be at his wife Laura’s side as she gives birth to their second child in a Glasgow hospital today. A few weeks ago, baby Warren was facing the prospect of arriving into the world with daddy heading to the European Tour Qualifying School at the end of the year, but not any longer.

From 173rd in the Race to Dubai, the 34-year-old is now up to 56th. Second place in the Portugal Masters was the catalyst for the turnaround. He’s backed that up with a top 15 in the British Masters and now a third top-five in the Dunhill Links. “Three very solid results in a row, so I’m very, very pleased,” said Warren after compiling a bogey-free closing round of 66 on the Old Course. “The top 100 in the Race to Dubai would have been good three weeks ago!”

Instead, the three-time European Tour winner has now given himself a chance to get into the Final Series and extend his season right through to the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. “It’s much better to be looking forward than over your shoulder, so I’m delighted,” he added. “It’s another positive week and I really love this event. It was nice to play with slightly less pressure this year than normal.”

The arrival of a brother or sister for Archie is now Warren’s main focus. “We’re in the hospital at 6.45am,” he reported. “Laura was down getting bloods taken today so we’ll be in tomorrow morning.”

Despite a closing 67, Stephen Gallacher just missed out on the top-ten finish he needed to get into the Italian Open. It was a good week’s work, nonetheless, for the former winner and the same also applied to both Syme, who tied for 15th alongside David Drysdale, on just his second pro start, and Liam Johnston, who finished in the top 50 on his pro debut.

“I’m delighted with the finish,” said Syme after backing up sharing 12th spot in the Portugal Masters. “The target was just to try and shoot as low as possible. There was nothing to lose.” A 66 did nicely.