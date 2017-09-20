On-form Gavin Hay has big guns in sights at The Renaissance

Gareth Wright and Greig Hutcheon, two of the Tartan Tour’s powerhouses in recent years, have one of the new boys on the block breathing down their necks heading into the final round of the P&H Championship at The Renaissance Club.

Having won both the Deer Park Masters and Carnegie Invitational in recent weeks, Gavin Hay is a man on form on the Scottish circuit and the Grantown-on-Spey native trails the joint-leaders by just a shot after rounds of 68 and 66 for an eight-under-par total at the East Lothian venue.

“I’ve played well most of the season, but I have started to get a wee bit confidence from seeing some putts go in after struggling with that part of my game since having to find something different when the belly putters were banned,” said the 26-year-old.

“I putted terrible last year, but I am now with a split hands grip and, though it looks a bit Happy Gilmore, it has definitely made a difference and that’s helping me get a bit of momentum.”

Hay, who closed with a 64 as he secured a £5500 pay-day for winning the Carnegie event at Skibo Castle last week, sparked his charge into contention here by starting his second round with three birdies. “When you get a couple of good results, it takes a little bit pressure off and enables you to relax,” he added.

Five shots off the pace after having four three-putts in his 72, defending champion Paul O’Hara looks to have his work cut out to chalk up a tenth triumph of the season, especially chasing players of the calibre of Hutcheon and Wright.

Showing no signs of tiredness despite coming straight into this event from helping Great Britain and Ireland pull off a 10-6 win in the PGA Cup in Surrey on Sunday, Hutcheon backed up his opening 67 with a 66.

“I’m chuffed with that because I’ve been struggling,” said the 44-year-old, who has little chance of catching O’Hara in the Order of Merit title race but is eager to improve on his current sixth position in a bid to get into the PGA Play-Offs.

On a sun-kissed day, his nine-under total was matched by Wright as he carded a 65 – the best round of the week. “That was pretty good and it was great to play for once in a t-shirt,” said the Scottish PGA champion.