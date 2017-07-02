Old boys to the fore in Scottish Challenge

So much for the Challenge Tour being dominated by young guns. Richard McEvoy and Mikael Lundberg, who are 34 and 43 respectively, are the top two heading into the final round of the £220,000 SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge at Macdonald Spey Valley in Aviemore. The duo are on the title trail on the European Tour’s “development” circuit a few weeks after a 38-year-old, Austrian Martin Wiegele, won in Belgium while 32-year-old Frenchman Julien Guerrier has since triumphed on home soil.

“It’s the old boys this week – it looks like the Senior Tour,” said McEvoy, smiling, after carding a 67 for an 11-under-par 202 total as he moved to the top of the leaderboard in his first outing on the second-tier circuit since the season-ending Grand Final in Oman in 2014.

The Essex man, who is bidding to claim a second Challenge Tour success 12 years after landing the Panasonic Panama Open, secured the final card at last year’s European Tour Qualifying School in Spain and finished fifth in the recent Lyoness Open in Austria, where he shared the lead with two holes to play.

Despite that effort having a positive impact in a recent re-ranking, McEvoy missed out on this week’s French Open and is unlikely to get in either the upcoming Irish and Scottish Opens, having already sat out the the opening Rolex Series event, the BMW PGA Championship, earlier in the season.

“It is a bit frustrating because you have a card but it doesn’t get you into some of the bigger events and I wanted to keep on playing after just missing out when I had a chance of winning in Austria, where a couple of loose swings let me down,” he said. There has been little sign of such loose-ness so far this week as McEvoy bids to add to an impressive English strike-rate in this event. Sam Walker sparked that when he won the inaugural event in 2006 at Macdonald Cardrona, where Robert Dinwiddie also triumphed the following year. Walker then regained the title in Aviemore in 2012 while Andrew “Beef” Johnston, Jack Senior and James Heath have put the Cross of St George at the top of the leaderboard here over the last three years.

“I’m actually rooming with James this week, so hopefully that’s a good omen,” said McEvoy after signing for eight birdies, four of which came in the first six holes but the best of them, according to the leader, was one at the 12th. “That was straight into the wind today and, in hitting driver-rescue to five feet to make a birdie, I probably picked up one-and-a-half shots on the field,” he noted.

McEvoy played on the same winning Walker Cup team as Graeme McDowell, Luke Donald, Nick Dougherty and Marc Warren at Sea Island, Georgia, in 2001. He turned professional soon after that but has constantly found himself battling to secure a seat at the top table in European golf.

“I quite like the Qualifying School – it’s one of my best tournaments,” he joked. “I’ve probably been successful there seven or eight times over the years.”

Picking up a £35,000 first prize on offer in the Highlands would help avoid another visit at the end of this season. “I wouldn’t be out here if I didn’t think I could compete,” he stressed. “I’ve got a lovely family and miss my wife and our two boys dearly when I’m away from home. But I still feel I am good enough.”

Lundberg, pictured, lost his overnight lead after a 71, having opened with rounds of 67 and 65. “It was very tough today and I didn’t play as good as I had on the first two days,” said the Swede, a three-time winner on both the European Tour and the Challenge Tour. “But you are not going to have four fantastic days so hopefully this is the one day that I am going to be slightly off this week.”

Erik Van Rooyen, a 27-year-old South African, is breathing down the necks of the more experienced McEvoy and Lundberg after a 68 while six players are sitting on seven-under.

Former Dunhill Links winner Michael Hoey is six shots off the lead after a 74 that included a quadruple-bogey 9 at the fifth, where he had two lost balls. That disaster came in between two birdie-2s before he followed a run of 11 straight pars by dropping a shot at the last.

Defending champion Heath is also on five-under, as is Jack McDonald after his one-under effort, which included a birdie at the last. “I was quite solid apart from a couple of loose shots but managed to escape after them with pars,” said the 24-year-old, who is relishing next weekend’s Scottish Open qualifier at Barassie, his home course.

Jamie McLeary, the 2009 winner, is sitting joint-27th on three-under after a 69.