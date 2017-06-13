Mike Walker chips in to help Richie Ramsay ahead of US Open

Having worked with the same coach, Ian Rae, since he was an amateur, Richie Ramsay isn’t normally someone who seeks second opinions, but the Aberdonian is hoping a fresh pair of eyes has sorted out his chipping for a return to the US Open this week after a ten- year gap.

Before heading out to Erin Hills in Wisconsin for the season’s second major, the 33-year-old turned to Mike Walker, who coaches the likes of Danny Willett, Matt Fizpatrick and Chris Wood, for some advice on the one part of his game that has really frustrated him this year.

“I have been focusing on my chipping because I know my ball-striking is pretty solid,” said Ramsay, who secured his place in the field alongside two other Scots, Russell Knox and Martin Laird, through finishing joint third in one of the sectional qualifiers at Walton Heath just over a fortnight ago.

“Ian gives me advice on it while I’ve also seen a couple of other guys – Mike Walker being one of them – for a second look. I need to find something I’m comfortable with and also something that’s simple. My biggest problem is that I can have too many thoughts. When I keep it simple, that’s when I play my best golf.

“I can save quite a few shots around the greens if I’m chipping well. That’s the way I’m going to get a top-20 finish, which would be a really good week, and I’m more than capable. There’s just so much significance in my chipping at the moment. In fact, my game is dependent on it. I just need to keep working hard on that and hopefully things will fall into place.”

Ramsay was the reigning US Amateur champion when he made his debut in this event a decade ago at Oakmont, where he played with Tiger Woods and Geoff Ogilvy and only missed the cut by two shots following rounds of 78 and 74 on one of the toughest set ups in the event’s history.

“I remember 2007 being a lot of fun, though I don’t think I did myself justice. I hit it pretty good tee to green, which you need to do in the US Open, but didn’t putt well,” he recalled. “It was a fantastic experience to play with Tiger at his peak. The galleries were four deep at times.”

Ramsay is returning to one of the game’s biggest stages with three European Tour titles under his belt. “I am a different player from ten years ago,” he declared. “I am technically far superior now and mentally I am a lot tougher, which comes with experience.

“I always enjoy playing over here. It’s a different beast. It’s also a different atmosphere when you are playing with the best players in the world. That’s something you have to enjoy as you are testing yourself against the best and that’s going to be great for me. I think the way the US Open is set up can suit my game. I’m a straight hitter most of the time and that’s key in this event.”

Ramsay is not cast from the same mould as Dustin Johnson, and doesn’t hole as many putts as Jordan Spieth, the winner two years ago. Having seen someone like Jim Furyk claim the trophy, though, the Scot believes an ability to grind is probably the most important ingredient in the recipe for success in this particular event.

“Having the ability to turn sixes into fives is going to be a really important thing,” he said. “Jim Furyk is pretty steady from tee to green and he won the US Open [at Olympia Fields in 2003]. He can grind it out when things are not going well. You need to be able to save a few shots when that’s the case. That allows you to build when you have an opportunity for a birdie.

“You almost find yourself playing for par in this event rather than pushing for birdies. It’s more like what I would describe as old-style golf. It’s not one-dimensional golf where you just stand up and hit driver and don’t have to worry where it ends up.”