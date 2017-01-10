Merchiston Castle monopolise ISGA Seniors Matchplay area final

Merchiston Castle School’s golf programme is now in its sixth year and continues to go from strength to strength.

Currently No 1 in the Independent Schools Golf Association Junior rankings, an intriguing ties is lined up in one of the Scottish area finals of the ISGA Seniors Matchplay event.

Merchiston’s A team from a squad of Tom Schmanns, Calum McKay, Jamie Boyd and Rory Thain is through to the decider – and so is the Merchiston B team made up of Under-13 players.

Thailand’s Papon Sawatyanon and Scots Cameron Adam and Lyle Murdoch beat Glasgow Academy 2-1 in the semi-final to set up the clash with their older schoolmates.

“I decided to enter the two teams and to make one of the younger guys,” explained Alan Murdoch, the Merchsiton coach and also the father of Lyle.

“The match has to be played before the end of March at Kings Acre and the winners will go to the UK National Finals at Royal St George’s in April.”

All three younger boys have single-figure handicaps. Papon plays off three, Cameron, is off four and Lyle is five.