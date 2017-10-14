Matt Wallace in pole position in Monza

England’s Matt Wallace will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Italian Open after moving clear of the pack in Monza.

Wallace went into the third round tied on 13 under with Marcus Fraser at the top of the leaderboard and finished the day four shots better off.

The 27-year-old, who won his first European Tour title in Portugal earlier this year, carded five birdies and only one bogey, pulling off an impressive par save at the 18th.

“I’d say we’re probably only halfway there because Sunday is a different day,” Wallace said.

“I’m going to go out, fight as hard as I can and hopefully be standing here with the trophy tomorrow.”

Wallace’s closest challengers are defending champion Francesco Molinari and last week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship winner Tyrell Hatton who are both two shots adrift.Molinari was in fine form in front of his home fans, birdieing the third, sixth and ninth holes and then picking up further shots at the 14th and 17th.

Hatton fared even better than Molinari on the front nine with six birdies, including four in a row from the fourth. His back nine was less spectacular but another birdie at the 14th saw him sign for a 65.

South African George Coetzee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand are a shot further back while the round of the day came from Tommy Fleetwood, whose 63 took him to 13 under. It was a less successful day for Australian Fraser, who is five shots off the lead in a share of ninth place after a 72.

Scotland’s Marc Warren and Richie Ramsay both shot their third sub-70 rounds of the week. Warren’s 67 left him tied for 13th place on 11 under, six off the lead. Ramsay is two shots further back after a 69.

Compatriot David Drysdale’s 68 left him on three under, one behind Ramsay.

In the PGA Tour event in Kuala Lumpur, Pat Perez extended his lead at the CIMB Classic to four shots after shooting an eight-under-par 64. The American carded nine birdies against one bogey in his third round, having improved by one shot in every round so far.

Compatriot Xander Schauffele is second after a second consecutive round of 67, while South Korea’s Sung Kang sits third.