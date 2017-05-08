Martin Dempster: Richie Ramsay and Marc Warren should rank higher

Watching Richie Ramsay and Marc Warren reach the GolfSixes semi-finals before Team Scotland eventually finished third made a mockery of where the pair currently sit in the world rankings.

Warren, believe it or not given that he was close to being in the top 50 and almost getting into The Masters two years ago, is sitting 309th while Ramsay, who was also in the top 100 around the same time, is 324th.

Even allowing for the standard of the global game getting better all the time, both should be much higher and it is to be hoped that a praiseworthy effort at the Centurion Club can act as a confidence boost as they revert to playing as individuals.

If you could combine the pair’s respective strengths, you would probably be talking about a potential major winner. As well as normally being a good driver of the ball and having some length, too, Warren can also be a great putter.

Ramsay, on the other hand, is one of the game’s straightest hitters and also good from the fairway, as he showed on a number of occasions as the Scots produced the best golf in the opening four sessions in Hertfordshire before going off the boil in losing to Australia.

Each has three European Tour wins under his belt, but it is to be hoped that the best is still to come from the two of them and they can hopefully have taken things from each other at the weekend that might be useful going forward.

Apart from winners Denmark perhaps, no-one seemed to enjoy the event more than Ramsay and Warren and let’s hope we keep seeing those smiles as both get back to where they belong in the rankings.