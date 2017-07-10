Martin Dempster: Pair of teenagers will go far

Ithink we have a future star here, a Broomieknowe member told me after Hannah Darling recently won the women’s championship at the Bonnyrigg club at just 13 and she has certainly wasted no time whatsoever in proving that is indeed the case.

Darling is now the youngest-ever Scottish Girls’ champion, having claimed that record from another Lothians player, Jane Connachan, following her title triumph at Scotscraig last week and she is definitely a name to keep an eye on.

As is Atthaya Thitikul after the 14-year-old Thai became the youngest winner of a professional event with her sensational success in the Ladies European Thailand Championship, eclipsing even the remarkable Lydia Ko in achieving that particular feat.

It really is incredible that a player so young can handle the sort of pressure that is involved at the business end of such a tournament.

The same goes for Darling and, though it is too early to be prediciting what might lie ahead for her, it is encouraging nonetheless for Scottish Golf to see her chalk up such a notable triumph because it can only help encourage more young girls into the game over the next few years.