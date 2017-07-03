Martin Dempster: Lack of Ladies European Tour events is shocking

What a shocking state of affairs at the Ladies European Tour, which may have strenuously denied a claim that it is on the brink of financial collapse but has got itself in a dreadful miss.

How on earth can it have now lost five events from its 2017 schedule, one that was already threadbare to start with, so leaving members twiddling their thumbs in the first half of the year?

Sure, these are still tough financial times, but to see events such as the Ladies European Masters, which was set to carry a €500,000 prize fund, go down the drain truly is a shocking development.

There has been no event on the circuit since one in Spain back in April, with only four having been held so far this year. What chance do players, including a posse of Scots, have of making any sort of living from the game with so few playing opportunities?

It must be difficult, of course, to pitch to potential sponsors when top European players are competing on the LPGA most of the time, but, even so, it is not asking too much, surely, to see a healthy schedule containing events in countries such as Sweden, Germany, France and England.

Scotland, of course, is fortunate to have Aberdeen Asset Management backing our ladies’ event, which is also now on the LPGA schedule.