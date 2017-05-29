Martin Dempster: Dundonald look for Loch Lomond boost

It may be a new chapter for the Scottish Open in one sense but, in another, it’s not. Dundonald Links, after all, is owned by Loch Lomond Golf Club, so the Aberdeen Asset Management-sponsored event is really re-connecting with players and fans alike when the Ayrshire course hosts it for the first time in July.

Fans flocked to Loch Lomond when it staged a European Tour event, latterly the Scottish Open, 13 years in a row, relishing a once-a-year opportunity to get through the gates at the exclusive club to not only enjoy watching some of the world’s leading players in action but also its spectacular location.

Whether that chance arises again – and it’s to be hoped it will – remains to be seen, but manager Ian Ferguson is looking for the Loch Lomond link to help play its part in making Dundonald Links club join Castle Stuart, Royal Aberdeen and Gullane as successful Scottish Open venues since the event started its geographical journey around the country.

“We would love to see that,” said Ferguson. “Loch Lomond had such a loyal following when it staged events. It is a unique venue and it did have a bit of a once-a-year opportunity to watch some of the world’s best players teeing it up in a spectacular setting. People loved it, so we hope that connection here with Loch Lomond as the owners that there is still that affinity.”

Designed by Kyle Phillips, Dundonald Links opened in 1993 and sits between Irvine and Troon. While you can see across to Arran from some of the holes on the back nine, it’s not as spectacular in terms of views in comparison to either Castle Stuart or Gullane. It’s a solid test of golf from start to finish, though, and Philips has overseen some changes specifically with this event in mind.

The greens at three holes – the fifth, 15th and 16th – were all lifted. They’re now bigger and have also had the contours “softened” to allow for more pin positions than were previously available. All three are now much better as a result, though that’s not to say that the sting has been taken out of those holes in any way. Though more cosmetic, the same applies to the work that has been carried out on the burn that flanks the left side of the green at the short sixth.

“When we decided to do something with the three greens, Kyle sent over his shaper who was amazing. He could pull the skin off a rice pudding with his digger. It was just incredible to watch,” said Ferguson. “They have bedded in nicely and, once we get a bit of growth, they will all start rolling nicely. Every golf club will have been praying for rain over the last wee while, which is quite a unique thing in Scotland. Even at Loch Lomond, we were praying for rain and had the sprinklers on in April, which is ridiculous.

“The course got a bit crisp, as others will have, but we’ve had some rain and the temperature is up at night. That makes a difference and, all of a sudden, you start seeing some growth. The greenkeepers are like expectant fathers as they wait to get out and cut their grass. All in all, the course is shaping up as we would like it to.”

As is the field. Giant posters promoting the event in and around Ayrshire are adorned by Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren and Russell Knox. Stenson is returning close to where he won last year’s Open Championship at Royal Troon. Fellow Swede Noren is defending the Scottish Open title he claimed at Castle Stuart last July, while Knox is again set to spearhead the home challenge. Among others likely to be heading to Dundonald to prepare for this year’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale is Spaniard Jon Rahm.

“We can’t wait as it’s a bit of a fairytale,” admitted Ferguson. “Everyone is buzzing about it. We hope for other names to filter through but, even those confirmed so far, we are absolutely delighted to have them coming here to play our course. The profile of the club will start to nudge up through the TV coverage. The name will get out there and the more people play here the better.”

Two weeks after the $7 million men’s event, Dundonald will also host the women’s equivalent. It’s been held there for the past two years but this is the first time the two events have been staged at the same venue, with the women’s prize fund having been tripled to £1.2 million as a result of it now being co-sanctioned by the LPGA, with Lydia Ko and Michelle Wie among those confirmed to play.

“We love bringing events here and having the two tournaments back-to-back is pretty special,” said Ferguson. “There’s not many golf clubs have an opportunity to do that and it’s nice to be the first to do it for the Scottish Opens. The fact the ladies’ event is now co-sanctioned with the LPGA sets the profile up fanastically well and puts us on a world stage. It is tremendous.”