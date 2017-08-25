Marc Warren shoots 64 to surge into contention in Denmark

Marc Warren stormed into contention at the Made in Denmark tournament when he shot a superb 64 in the second round at Himmerland.

The Scot has not made it to the weekend at an event since March but the 2014 champion followed up an opening 71 with the lowest round of the day in windier conditions to leave himself just a shot behind halfway leader Steve Webster.

“The wind helped me focus on hitting the shots I needed to instead of thinking about my swing,” said Warren after his seven-under-par effort.

“I filmed myself on the range after I’d played yesterday and I noticed I was a little long on the backswing so I manged to shorten it down a little bit and took that to the courses today.

“I’m confident for the weekend. I was in control from start to finish and struck the ball solidly – if I continue that I should be up there. Being near the top of the leaderboard makes a change from the last while! You can definitely feed off being a past champion at any event and the good memories of coming down the stretch can give something to feed off over the weekend so hopefully I can continue to play well.”

Webster, meanwhile, is searching for his first European Tour title in ten years. The Englishman lost his playing privileges last season after being an ever-present for 20 years and almost did not play at Himmerland this week due to his grandmother having had a fall at the weekend.

His father convinced him to tee it up and he followed up an opening 64 with a 70 to get to eight under and lead the way from Warren, England’s David Horsey, Irishman Paul Dunne and India’s SSP Chawrasia.

David Drysdale (71) finished the day at one under par but he was the only other Scot to survive the cut as Duncan Stewart, Craig Lee, Scott Jamieson, Stephen Gallacher and Scott Henry all made early exits.