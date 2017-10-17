MacIntyre and Hendry both in the mix in Kuwait

Scottish duo Robert MacIntyre and Daniel Hendry are both in the mix heading into the final round of the MENA Tour’s latest event, the Sahara Kuwait Championship.

MacIntyre, who is playing in just his second professional event, backed up an opening 65 at Sahara Golf & Country Club, with an equally impressive 66 to sit on nine under par.

Hendry is just a shot back after rounds of 64 and 68 as the pair attempt to chase down Englishman Stuart Archibald (64-66) over the closing 18 holes in the 54-hole event.

Glencruitten left-hander MacIntyre, who closed with a course-record 64 to finish sixth in Jordan a fortnight ago, maintained an impressive start to his life in the paid ranks by carding second birdies in the second round.

Hendry, who is based in the UAE, had the same day two birdie haul, including four in five holes straight after the turn.

Elsewhere, Russell Knox and Colin Montgomerie have both been inducted into Atlantic Sun Conference Hall of Fame.

Current Scottish No 1 Knox was selected on the strength of his achievements on the Jacksonville University team while eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner Montgomerie got in through a spell at Houston Baptist University.

During his spell at Jacksonville University in Florida, Knox helped the team, the Dolphins to the ASUN Championship in record fashion and finished runner-up to his team-mate and fellow Scot Duncan Stewart for individual medallist honours.

“First and foremost, Russell is a great, incredibly humble person,” said the Jacksonville University director of athletics, Alex Ricker-Gilbert.

“He loves and supports JU, and understands that he has a big impact on us and is willing to do a lot for us and trumpet what we have going on.”

The ASUN Conference is a collegiate athletic conference operating mostly in the Southeastern United States.