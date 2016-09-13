Lorna McClymont completes a summer double

Dumbarton Academy’s Lorna McClymont only took up golf two years ago, but she has already won the Dunbartonshire and Argyll County Championship and, this month, completed a remarkable double.

The 16-year-old ended the summer in style by winning both the senior and junior championships at Dumbarton Golf Club.

In just two full seasons, the fifth-year pupil has slashed her handicap from 36 to five and she is now looking forward to taking her game to even higher levels.

She passed a bunch of National 5 exams last session and is now studying for Highers in English, PE and art. Golf will be part of her assessment towards her PE Higher, and she says the school has been very helpful in allowing her time out to pursue her sport.

Lorna hopes to secure a golf scholarship, either in Scotland or at a college in America.

Dumbarton Academy can now boast two fine young girl golfers. Cardross member Jillian Farrell has already represented Scotland at junior level.

Lorna, a member at both Milngavie and Dumbarton, also seems to be on the road to international level.