Liam Johnston and Clara Young deliver goods in amateur ranks

Credit where credit is due. Step forward, then, Liam Johnston and Clara Young for giving Scottish amateur golf the boost it needed by winning the Scottish Open Stroke-Play Championship and St Rule Trophy respectively over the weekend.

Johnston’s success at Western Gailes, having come on the back of a victory in the African Amateur earlier in the year, has surely nudged him into the frame for this year’s Walker Cup, despite the Dumfries & County player not being among 21 players included so far in the Great Britain & Ireland squad for that match in Los Angeles.

There’s nothing to stop players outwith it being selected and, with events like the St Andrews Links Trophy, Amateur Championship and European Team Championship coming up, Johnston has certainly given himself a real chance of making Craig Watson’s team for the trip to California.

As for Young, she’s reminded us once more that, based on talent alone, the 20-year-old could well become the second North Berwick native after Catriona Matthew to go all the way to the top in the ladies’ game. A second Scottish Ladies’ title in three years at Royal Aberdeen this week is her next target.