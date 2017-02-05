Last-hole eagle secures seventh Dubai top 10 for Stephen Gallacher

Stephen Gallacher is heading for Kuala Lumpur rather than Kingsfield, his base on the outskirts of Linlithgow, after holing a 30-foot eagle putt on the last green to secure his seventh top-10 finish in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Seeing the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club bring out the best in him yet again, the 42-year-old Lothians man signed off in style to secure the finish he needed to get into the Maybank Championship, an event with even bigger prize-money than this one starting in Malaysia on Thursday.

His closing 66 for a 10-under-par total catapulted the two-time champion here from 28th at the start of the final round into ninth, a splendid effort given that, unlike wire-to-wire winner Sergio Garcia, he’d played his opening two rounds in some of the toughest conditions witnessed at this venue.

“I think only 18 guys on our side of the draw made the cut whereas 50 guys from the other side made it,” Gallacher pointed out afterwards. “When you look at it that way, you are kind of up against it.

“I think the leader on our side was four-under, so I was only three off the lead on my side, if you look it like that. I was never going to have a chance of winning it. It was just a case of trying to finish as high as I could when the weather calmed down at the weekend.”

A flawless last-day effort - only Dane Lasse Jensen bettered it with his 65 - was just as impressive as the way he closed out back-to-back victories in the event dubbed the ‘Major of the Middle East’ in 2013 and 2014. Birdies at the fourth, fifth, 10th and 13th set up the chance but it was a spectacular finish that extended this particular stretch of the season when he was facing a month-long break before the Indian Open. Due to the Malaysian event being tri-sanctioned, his top-40 money-winners’ category wasn’t going to get him in there, so it was top 10 or homeward bound.

“It was a nice way to finish,” he said. “I knew that I probably needed an eagle to get me in Malaysia. I had a perfect number - 235 yards into the wind with a rescue - for my second so thought I could have a go at the pin and it ended up pretty good. I’d been over-borrowing with my putts all through the back nine. I gave that one a bit less borrow and a bit more pace. I was delighted to see it go in.”

This is Gallacher’s best finish since he tied for the same position in the Portugal Masters towards the end of the 2015 campaign, though, in fairness, he was being hindered badly by a wrist injury this time 12 months ago and that, of course, subsequently required surgery.

Despite a lay-off following that, the three-time European Tour winner then had to completely change his swing after being warned that his career would otherwise be threatened.

“My game feels good - it is starting to take shape,” he said. “I had to make the change last year, when it felt good on the range but not brilliant on the course. I’m starting to get there now. I’m starting to hit shots that I want to hit. I’m keeping the distances right. It’s coming.

“I’m happy to finish off the Middle East Swing on this note. I actually played pretty good all three weeks. It’s just nice to put in a good round and a good tournament.”

The three other Scots to make the cut - Paul Lawrie, Richie Ramsay and Scott Jamieson - all finished over par, as did Rayhan Thomas, the UAE-based Indian amateur who won the Scottish Boys’ Open Stroke-Play Championship at Lanark last summer.