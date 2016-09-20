Kirsty and Katie scoop new golf trophies at St Andrews

Kirsty Brodie (Webster’s High School) held off a strong field to become the first winner of the Renee Powell Cup at St Andrews.

It was the sixth annual event organised by the University of St Andrews Ladies Golf Club, and it gets bigger and better every year.

Formerly known as the St Andrews Invitational, the new 2016-17 club president, Annie Rickard, invited competitors to St Andrews to compete for two new trophies, the Renee Powell Cup and Carol Kaufman Shield.

This year, it turned from a 36 to a 54-hole challenge. This has allowed it to be submitted as a World Amateur Golf Ranking event and will, hopefully, help to attract an even wider international field next year.

The tournament is a mix of schoolgirls and university students.

Over the two days, competitors played the New, Eden, and Strathtyrum Courses and Kirsty won the scratch division following impressive rounds of 76, 71, and 73. Molly Richmond (Strathaven Academy) was in second place, three shots behind.

Katie Darling, a current student at the University of St Andrews, won the Carol Kauffman Shield for the best net score with a fantastic 23-under-par total.

The tournament was a fantastic opportunity for girls to experience playing the famous links courses, meet fellow golfers, and attend a tour of the University.

They were very fortunate with the weather over the two days of competition and many of the girls commented on having enjoyed a fantastic weekend.

Leading scratch scores:

220 Kirsty Brodie (Webster’s High) 76 71 73

223 Molly Richmond (Strathaven Academy) 77 70 76

226 Katie Darling (St Andrews University) 75 73 78

235 Justine Fulton (St Ninian’s High School) 83 76 76.

236 Katie Scott (Strathaven Academy) 83 75 78, Rachael Alford (Aston University) 80 73 83

251 Claire McLaughlin (St Matthew’s Academy) 91 81 79

254 Roseanne McSharry (Netherall School) 96 75 83