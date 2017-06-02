Kicking Tiger Woods when he’s down is nasty, says Kaymer

Martin Kaymer has hit out at the “nasty” reaction to Tiger Woods’ arrest for driving under the influence.

Woods was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning near his home in Florida after being found asleep at the wheel of his car, the 41-year-old subsequently blaming his confused state on an “unexpected reaction’’ to a mix of prescription medicines.

Jupiter Police Department released dashboard footage of the former world No 1 failing to pass a sobriety test a short drive from his home. Further footage released on Thursday shows the 14-time major winner slumped on a chair in the police station before he takes a breathalyser test, which corroborated his claim that he did not have alcohol in his system.

German Kaymer, also a former world No 1, posted a video of himself on Twitter in which he said: “A lot of people know what happened to Tiger Woods the last few days, few weeks and there are so many comments, so many opinions, they’re so unfair and very disrespectful in my opinion.

“Everybody who’s involved in golf was changed by his legacy, by his play, by so many things that he has done. He brought cultures together, he made races, Afro Americans, feel more comfortable to play golf. He inspired kids, teenagers, he inspired kind of like all of us.

“I find it so nasty that people kick him while he’s already on the floor and at the end of the day it’s just using someone else for your own sadness. Yes, he’s in the public eye, he’s in the spotlight a lot, so of course people will talk about him, but why being so nasty? Why don’t you try to do the opposite and help him now, the way he inspired us?

“He has a huge impact and my wish would be just stop being so nasty, try to help and we all want to see him be happier and hopefully one day to see him play golf again.”

Woods, who is recovering from a fourth back operation since April 2014, apologised and said he took ‘’full responsibility’’ for the incident. He is due to appear in court in Palm Beach County on 5 July.

Meanwhile, Jamie Donaldson will take a two-shot lead into the third round of the Nordea Masters as he looks to get his career back on track with a fourth European Tour title.

Donaldson carded a second consecutive 69 at Barseback Golf and Country Club to reach eight under par, with Italy’s Renato Paratore his nearest challenger on six under.

Englishmen Graeme Storm and Max Orrin and France’s Benjamin Hebert are a shot further back, with defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick on three under after carding a 70.

Open champion and Barseback member Henrik Stenson carded a 72 to lie seven shots off the pace alongside fellow Swede and BMW PGA Championship winner Alex Noren, who returned a 70.

Donaldson reached a career high of 23rd in the world in 2014, the year in which he secured the winning point as Europe defeated the United States at Gleneagles to win a third successive Ryder Cup.

However, the 41-year-old has struggled for form and fitness since winning the Thailand Golf Championship in December 2015 and was lucky to escape serious injury to his left hand the following month after an accident with a chainsaw while gardening.

Donaldson had missed the cut in five of his nine events in 2017, but the world No 256 carded five birdies and one bogey – his first of the week – to head into the weekend in pole position.