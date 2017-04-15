Kelsey Macdonald makes nine birdies in Morocco

Kelsey Macdonald is on course for her best finish on the Ladies European Tour after grabbing the coat-tails of leader Suzann Pettersen heading into the final round of the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco.

While world No 17 Pettersen will be tough to catch as she chases a 22nd career victory after moving into pole position, Macdonald, pictured, could make things interesting if she can go out and repeat her third-day fireworks over the Blue Course at Royal Dar Es Salam.

The Nairn woman was two-over-par for her round after running up a triple-bogey 7 at the 16th – her seventh – before covering the final 10 holes in seven-under. She came home in 30, signing off with four birdies in a row for a best-of-the-day 67 to lie joint-sixth on two-under 214, four shots behind Pettersen (70).

“I had a great week here last year, so had a lot of positives coming here before I teed up,” said Macdonald, who is trying to improve on a tie for tenth in the Czech Republic last season. “The course suits my eye and game. I gave myself lots of chances today, hitting it in close all day. I took the chances when I had them.”

Backing up Macdonald on the leaderboard are three of her compatriots. First-round leader Gemma Dryburgh (72) and Carly Booth (71) are joint-11th on level-par, two shots ahead of Pamela Pretswell (70) in a share of 17th. On the adjoining Blue Course, Irishman Paul Dunne holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the European Tour’s Hassan Trophy. Chasing a maiden victory on the circuit, Dunne moved to eight-under after a 69, with Italian Renato Paratore (66) leading the chasing pack.

Duncan Stewart sits in joint-22nd position, just ahead of David Drysdale, after rounds of 74 and 71 respectively.