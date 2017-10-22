Justin Thomas claims fifth title triumph in 2017

Justin Thomas looks as though he is going to be the man to beat at next year’s Masters after the young American claimed his fifth PGA Tour title in 2017 with a play-off victory in the new CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in Korea.

The US PGA champion birdied the last in regulation before repeating the feat at the second hole in a play-off to prevail over Australian Marc Leishman at Jeju Island.

It was another impressive performance from Thomas, especially after he’d made life difficult for himself following a double-bogey 7 at the third. He got one of those shots back at the ninth before coming home in one-under for a closing 72 and a nine-under 279 total. “I played the first two holes really well and really played some great golf after that third hole,” said the world No 4.

Elsewhere, Blairgowrie’s Bradley Neil chalked up a timely top-10 finish on the Challenge Tour as he bids to earn a step up to the European Tour through being in the top 15 in the Road to Oman at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old closed with a 72 to claim a share of eighth spot behind Welsh winner Oliver Farr in the Foshan Open in China, leaving Neil sitting 14th on the second-tier circuit’s money-list with two events to go.

Grant Forrest (30th) and Jack Doherty (42nd) are also still on course to make the 45-man field for the Grand Final in Oman next week.

Another Welshman, Stephen Dodd, triumphed in the Farmfoods European Senior Masters, pipping 2014 Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley by a shot with a two-under-par 214 total at Forest of Arden.

In Italy, Ayrshireman Jack McDonald had to settle for ninth and Perth man Daniel Young finished 24th behind Spanish amateur Adria Arnaus in the Alps Tour Grand Final.