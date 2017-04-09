Jon Rahm to join Henrik Stenson and Adam Scott in Scottish Open

Jon Rahm, the young Spaniard who has enjoyed a spectacular rise up the world rankings this season, is heading for Scotland this summer.

The Scotsman has learned that Rahm, who won the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour earlier in the year, is set to play in the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in July.

It will be the 22-year-old’s first appearance in the event, which is carrying a whopping $7 million prize fund on the strength of it being part of the European Tour’s inaugural Rolex Series.

Rahm’s presence is another huge boost for the Scottish Open as it is held at the Ayrshire venue for the first time, having been staged at Castle Stuart, Royal Aberdeen and Gullane in recent years.

Henrik Stenson had already confirmed he’ll be back on Ayrshire soil, where the Swede became Open champion last July, while former world No 1 Adam Scott is to make his first appearance in the event since 2009.

It had been feared that the Irish Open moving to the week before might effect the strength of the Scottish Open field on this occasion, but that doesn’t seem to be the case at all.

Helping in that respect is the fact the five of the last six Open champions – Darren Clarke, Ernie Els, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Stenson – all played in the Scottish Open the week before their respective triumphs.

Rahm was 278th in the world rankings after he finished joint-59th on his Open Championship debut at Royal Troon last year. He’s now sitting 12th, having reeled off a string of spectacular performances over the past few months.

As well as that win at Torrey Pines, he finished third behind Dustin Johnson in the WGC-Mexico Championship before losing to the world No 1 in the final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Rahm, who is managed by Tim Mickelson, Phil’s brother, then comfortably made the cut in his first Masters this week after opening with rounds of 70 and 73.