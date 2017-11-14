Jon Rahm searching for ‘magic formula’ to be a major winner

Jon Rahm is now seeking the “magic formula” to major success after joining the illustrious list of winners of the European Tour’s rookie of the year award.

Rahm turned professional in June 2016 and only joined the Tour ahead of the WGC-Mexico Championship in March, but finished third that week and lost out to Dustin Johnson in the final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on his next start.

The 23-year-old then won the Irish Open by six shots in June and also enjoyed a strong end to the PGA Tour season, finishing in the top seven in all four FedEx Cup play-off events.

“Never in a million years would I have expected what I’ve done this year,” said Rahm, who joins the likes of Nick Faldo, Jose Maria Olazabal, Colin Montgomerie, Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer in being named Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year.

“Top five in the world, fifth in the FedEx Cup, fourth in the Race to Dubai, playing the way I’ve played, I would have never foreseen this at all.

“I feel like every star, planet or anything that needs to be aligned for me to accomplish all this has been aligned. I’m really, really proud of what’s happened this year and hopefully I can keep it going.”

The only minor disappointment for Rahm in 2017 was his performance in the majors, with a tie for 27th on his Masters debut his best result.

“I think it’s important to learn what the magic formula is for you,” Rahm said ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

“You have players like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus who never played the week before a major. They practised and they rested. You have players like Phil (Mickelson) who plays every week before the major because he thinks it’s going to help him play better.

“After one year I still don’t know what my formula is. I haven’t played my best golf in the majors and hopefully what I’m doing next year, which is resting the week before in most of them, helps out.”