John Henry pipped in EuroPro Tour play-off

John Henry picked up £6,000 as a consolation after losing a play-off to Neil Raymond in the PGA EuroPro Tour’s Grenke Championship at Cumberwell Park in Wiltshire.

The Clydebank & District player birdied the final two holes as he came home in 30 for a closing 64 to set the clubhouse target on 17-under-par.

Raymond, who won the 2013 St Andrews Links Trophy, then matched the feat to force a play-off before claiming the £10,000 top prize with a birdie at the second extra hole.

“I shot seven-under to get into the play-off, so it was good golf all day,” said Henry, the younger brother of European Tour player Scott. “I was hitting it pretty close and holing the putts.”

Level-par for the day after six, he made a 2 at the seventh before starting for home birdie-birdie-eagle. Four pars then went down on the card before that stirring 3-3 finish.

“I wasn’t aware of the scores until I had 10 feet for birdie on the last and I looked up at the leaderboard and realised if I holed the putt I had a chance of getting in the play-off,” added Henry.

“I knew I had to make it because tied third with three other guys makes a big difference to your prize-money.”

It was Raymond’s breakthrough win on the third-tier circuit and continued a great run of results for Hampshire players.

His Corhampton clubmate, Scott Gregory, won the Amateur Championship last year before Meon Valley’s Harry Ellis claimed that same title last Saturday.

“It has been a long time coming as a pro,” said Raymond. “I enjoyed some great years as an amateur and finding my feet as a pro didn’t go how I liked but today, I am delighted.”