Jason Day says talking about his mum’s cancer helps Masters bid

Mum’s the word for Jason Day in his seventh Masters. There’s probably not a player in the 84-strong field, either, that would begrudge seeing him in a Green Jacket on Sunday night because of that.

His preparation for the season’s opening major, after all, has been an emotional roller-coaster, having been left in a fret and not being able to concentrate on the course as his mother, Dening, prepared to undergo surgery for lung cancer.

That proved successful – she doesn’t require chemotherapy – and, though still choking up every time he talks about what his family is going through, the world No 3 is now ready to get back to work.

Rae’s Creek will probably be flooded by tears if he can claim a second major this week, but Day doesn’t care. He wears his heart on his sleeve and good on him for that.

“I’m in a really good situation being able to sit up here and be able to talk about the situations that I’m going through and to be able to tell you honestly and truthfully from what’s coming inside my heart. I feel like that takes a lot of pressure and a lot of ease off my shoulders,” said the affable Australian.

“I feel like everyone is my family now,” he added, laughing, “because I’ve been hurt in front of you guys, I’ve cried in front of you guys now. Practically everything. The only thing I haven’t done is showered in front of you guys yet!”

It was an emotional occasion when Day made his major breakthrough when winning the 2015 US PGA Championship at Whistling Straights. “I think that you can just multiply that by a hundred,” he replied after being asked how a win this week would compare under the circumstances.

“Two things – Tiger Woods and the Masters – are why I play golf. This is my favourite week of the year. To be able to do it this week would be great with all the emotions that happened beforehand.

“It gets me excited thinking about the possibility of actually winning and obviously accomplishing one of my life goals. With that said, I can’t get too far ahead of myself because, yeah, it’s only Tuesday and Sunday is a very, very long way away.”

There won’t be a dry eye on the property because Day is a class act, as he proved by making a point of saying he’d been grateful to have had so much support over the past two weeks from his other family - the golfing fraternity.