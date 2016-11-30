Jack Nicklaus says major record is not safe from Tiger Woods

Jack Nicklaus is refusing to rule out the possibility of his record 18 majors being matched by Tiger Woods despite his fellow American having been stuck on 14 for more than eight years.

While the possibility of Woods winning another major seems a long shot as he returns to action today in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas after an absence of 466 days sitting 898th in the world, Nicklaus is taking nothing for granted.

“I’ve always thought that he’s got at least another 10 years of good competitive golf in front of him, if he’s healthy and as talented as he is,” he told BBC Sport during an appearance at the 2016 HSBC Golf Business Forum in Florida. “I don’t think anything is safe.”

Woods, the tournament host, faces 17 rivals on his much-anticipated return, with defending champion Bubba Watson hoping the former world No 1 comes through the test unscatched after requiring three back surgeries in a 19-month spell. “We want our champion back. We want our Tiger Woods back. We want him playing again,” said the two-time Masters champion. “Let’s get four days under his belt, see him making a few birdies and getting him pumped. If he isn’t hurting on Monday, he’ll be back playing in events in January that we’re used to seeing him win.”

Scottish No 1 Russell Knox makes his debut in the event.