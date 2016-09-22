Jack Nicklaus-backed £80m Scots golf course to be reconsidered

Plans for an £80m golf development, backed by veteran Jack Nicklaus, are to be reconsidered despite already having been approved by councillors.

Aberdeenshire Council backed plans for a course and 90 homes near Stonehaven in April.

However, a court ruling has since found developers no longer need to contribute to a fund covering infrastructure changes.

Councillors will be asked next week if they still back the plans.

The vote follows a Court of Session ruling in favour of developers who questioned their financial obligations.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY