It’s Rory v Reed in battle of ‘Hazeltine Heavyweights’

It will be a battle of the ‘Hazeltine Heavyweights’ in the opening singles on the last day of the 41st Ryder Cup.

The concluding session in Minnesota will start with a mouth-watering head-to-head clash between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, the two star players so far in the gripping contest.

McIlroy hammered Rickie Fowler on the last day at Gleneagles two years ago and he’ll be hoping to put the first blue point on the board here at the expense of Reed on this occasion.

Reed, who beat Henrik Stenson in the singles in Perthshire, has been an inspirational figure for Davis Love’s team this week.

Needing to make up three points - Europe need to reach 14 points to win the event for an unprecedented fourth time in a row - Darren Clarke has top-loaded his line-up.

Open champion Henrik Stenson is being sent out second against Spieth while Thomas Pieters, a relevation so far on his debut, faces J B Holmes in the third match and Olympic champion Justin Rose is out in game No 4 against Fowler.

Full singles draw (USA names first; times in BST)

5.04pm Patrick Reed v Rory McIlroy

5.15pm Jordan Spieth v Henrik Stenson

5.26pm J B Holmes v Thomas Pieters

5.37pm Rickie Fowler v Justin Rose

5.48pm Jimmy Walker v Rafa Cabrera Bello

5.59pm Phil Mickelson v Sergio Garcia

6.10pm Ryan Moore v Lee Westwood

6.21pm Brandt Snedeker v Andy Sullivan

6.32pm Dustin Johnson v Chris Wood

6.43pm Brooks Koepka v Danny Willett

6.54pm Matt Kuchar v Martin Kaymer

7.05pm Zach Johnson v Matthew Fitzpatrick