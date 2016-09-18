Inverness 2 – 2 Celtic: Late Alex Fisher goal denies champions

Alex Fisher scored with a last-minute header for Inverness Caledonian Thistle to dramatically rescue a point against Celtic.

Although the Scottish champions dominated much of the game at the Caledonian Stadium, they were forced to settle for a draw which, nevertheless, keeps them at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership table, three points ahead of nearest challengers Hearts and St Johnstone.

Inverness goalkeeper Owain FoN Williams was in terrific form, making a series of excellent saves to keep out Brendan Rodgers’ team, although goals by Tom Rogic and Scott Sinclair – either side of a strike by Billy King for the home side – looked like being enough to take the points back to Glasgow. That was until Fisher’s late intervention.

