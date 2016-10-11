Inaugural golf tourism week tees off in St Andrews

As the recognised home of the sport, with some of the most prestigious courses found anywhere in the world, Scotland is used to welcoming golfers.

Now the country’s position as a leading destination for players and fans is to be further cemented by the launch of the inaugural Scottish Golf Tourism Week, which takes place in St Andrews until Friday.

Supported by VisitScotland and Scottish Enterprise, the event will see 64 tour operators, from 33 different countries, meet with homegrown golf businesses at the Fairmont resort on the Fife coast.

As the first event of its kind in Scotland, the week has the potential to change the way the country engages with global golf tour operators, creating more opportunities than ever before for golf travelers looking to visit.

Tour operators attending the week deliver a combined 38,700 golfers to Scotland, accounting for 255,000 rounds of golf.

Over 70 Scottish businesses, including golf courses, accommodation providers and hotel resorts, will have the chance to exhibit on an individual basis, allowing them the opportunity to meet global buyers face-to-face.

For smaller businesses this will represent the first time they have been able to meet with key tour operators at an event of this scale.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “Scottish Golf Tourism Week will change the way Scotland’s golf businesses engage with global buyers.”