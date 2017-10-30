Ignorant players are just as damaging as slow players

Some golfers really have become so ignorant and selfish on the golf course that they are damaging the game every bit as much as slow players.

This observation has been percolating for some time now and the tipping point was a recent game at my home club being spoiled by three numpties in front of us.

They could see from as early as the fourth hole they had a two-ball behind them yet, despite having fallen two holes behind the group just after the turn, they never once offered to let us play through. So, for us, what should have been an enjoyable three-and-a-bit hours out in the fresh air on a decent autumn morning turned into frustration.

Yes, those three gentlemen probably pay the same membership fee as me and I’m certainly not suggesting they should either be running around or stepping aside to let every group behind them through.

At the same time, though, we all have a duty out on the course to be considerate to others and clubs really need to start hammering that message home to members, both young and old.