Ian Cathro named Hearts manager

Ian Cathro was last night named Hearts manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal and will be in charge for Saturday’s agame against Rangers at Ibrox.

The 30-year-old has moved to Tynecastle from Newcastle, where was assistant coach, and signed a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Cathro replaces Robbie Neilson, who has left to join MK Dons, and his first match in charge will be against Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge told the club website: “We are delighted to have secured the services of Ian Cathro and are confident he is the ideal candidate to take our club forward.

“He is widely regarded as one of the brightest young coaches in the game and has amassed a great deal of experience both at home and abroad.

“He may only be 30 years of age, but we are convinced that he has all the tools required to be a successful head coach.”

CAthro previously worked with the Jambos’ director of football Craig Levein at Dundee United, where he had a senior position in the youth academy.

Levein has previously described former Rio Ave and Valencia assistant boss Cathro as a coaching “genius” and made a failed attempt to take him to Tynecastle in another position.

Levein confirmed on Friday that Hearts were looking for a “young, intelligent, energetic, enthusiastic coach who can help us move on from where we are” following the departure of Robbie Neilson and his assistant, Stevie Crawford, to MK Dons.

Hearts are also reported to be keen on bringing in Northern Ireland assistant manager Austin MacPhee.

MacPhee is reported to be the number one choice for the Scottish Football Association performance director role, which Brian McClair vacated in the summer. But Hearts are aiming to persuade the Scot to move to Tynecastle as assistant to Cathro.

MacPhee, 37, worked under Danny Lennon at Cowdenbeath and St Mirren before joining the Northern Ireland coaching staff, where he has been praised for his “obsessive attention to detail” by manager Michael O’Neill. MacPhee was previously manager of Cupar Hearts, leading them to the Scottish Amateur Cup final in 2007.