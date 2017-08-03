Hole-in-one secures win for Ryan Lumsden at Scottish Amateur

Anglo-Scot Ryan Lumsden produced the finish all golfers dream of to reach the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship quarter-finals – winning his match with a hole in one.

Kirkhill’s Craig Ross was on the receiving end at Prestwick as Lumsden, who plays out of Royal Wimbledon and represented Scotland in the recent European Amateur Team Championship, holed out in stunning style with an ace at the second extra hole, the short second, to reach the last eight in Ayrshire. It was Lumsden’s first ever hole in one.

The pair were a combined 10 under par for their 20 holes as Lumsden set up a quarter-final tie with Irvine’s Stuart Easton.

“It was an incredible match all day long, both playing some great golf,” said Lumsden, 20, who earlier beat Aussie-based Scot Robbie Morrison in the last-32. “We got to the 20th, I knew the number of yards having played it twice already today, and one hop and it went in the back edge. It was an incredible feeling and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet. I can’t wait until tomorrow now after two good wins today and I’m excited to try and go further.”

Meantime, Kilmacolm’s Matt Clark has a sixth sense as he chases glory in one of Scottish Golf’s leading national events.

The 35-year-old progressed to the quarter-finals on a windy yet bright day in Ayrshire, seeing off the challenges of Steven Stewart (Clydebank & District) and Neil Beattie from St Andrews.

Clark juggles his busy banking role and family life with a strong domestic golf game, one that has seen him represent Scotland in the last five Men’s Home Internationals matches. With two places up for grabs this week to complete the Scots team bound for Moortown later this month, Clark is chasing a dream six-in-a-row appearances if he can maintain his form and now faces Elderslie’s Alasdair McDougall in the last eight.