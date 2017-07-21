Henrik Stenson’s house burgled during Open first round

Defending Open champion Henrik Stenson’s rented house was burgled while the Swede was playing in the first round at Royal Birkdale yesterday.

The Swede said valuable personal items and all of his clothing were taken, but added that the Claret Jug, awarded to the winner of The Open, had already been returned to the R&A on Monday.

“When I finished my round on Thursday I was informed that the house where I am staying had been burgled,” Stenson said in a statement.

“It is obviously very special for me to be playing here in front of the fantastic Birkdale crowds as the defending Open Champion so I am going to try not to let this spoil the week in any way.

“I am extremely grateful that my family were not in the house at the time.

“As many of you know the Claret Jug was returned to The R&A on Monday but unfortunately, along with some valuable personal items, they have taken all of my clothing for the week.”

A spokesman for The R&A: “We were very sorry to hear about the burglary and have offered any assistance we can provide to Henrik and his family.”