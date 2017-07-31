Greig Hutcheon has fight on hands at Deer Park

Greig Hutcheon is playing down his chances of extending an impressive record in this week’s Deer Park Masters.

Hutcheon heads into tomorrow’s opening round of the PGA in Scotland Order of Merit event bidding for a fifth consecutive win and sixth overall at the Livingston venue, where 50 pros and over 300 amateurs are taking part in the biggest pro-am tournament on the Tartan Tour.

“This year has been a real struggle for me,” said Hutcheon. “I’ve had a niggling left hip injury that is a result of wear and tear. I’m not coming into the week expecting to win, especially with some fantastic young guys in great form. I’ll do my utmost to lift that trophy once again but, if it’s not me, I think Paul O’Hara will be the one to watch.”

O’Hara tops the Order of Merit after winning the Northern Open at Moray, as well as recording top-five finishes in both the Rowallan Castle 36-hole Challenge and the Scottish Open qualifier.