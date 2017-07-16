Search

‘Grassman’ scares golf fans at Scottish Open

Ian Poulter of England tees off in front of crowds at Dundonald Links Golf Course. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Golf fans were left startled at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open taking place at Dundonald Links Golf Course in Troon.

Visitors taking in the final day of the tournament, which was won by Spain’s Rafael Cabrera Bello following a play-off, were unaware of a man lying under pile of grass.

As a couple were casually walking past the ‘grassman’ sprung up leaving the pair startled and many more in fits of laughter.

The incident was caught by the television cameras.

