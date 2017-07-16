‘Grassman’ scares golf fans at Scottish Open

Golf fans were left startled at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open taking place at Dundonald Links Golf Course in Troon.

READ MORE - Spain’s Rafael Cabrera Bello wins Scottish Open after play-off

Visitors taking in the final day of the tournament, which was won by Spain’s Rafael Cabrera Bello following a play-off, were unaware of a man lying under pile of grass.

As a couple were casually walking past the ‘grassman’ sprung up leaving the pair startled and many more in fits of laughter.

The incident was caught by the television cameras.