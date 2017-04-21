Grant Forrest in top 10 at halfway in Turkish Challenge

Grant Forrest led four Scottish golfers aged 25 and under - and five in total - into the final two rounds of the Turkish Airlines Challenge in Belek.

Forrest, who narrowly missed the cut as an amateur in the same event last year, is joint-eighth at the halfway stage this time around as he maintains an encouraging start to his pro career.

The 23-year-old from North Berwick backed up an opening 69 at Gloria Golf with an impressive 66, which include an eagle - at the ninth - and five birdies.

On nine-under, Forrest is just four shots off the lead, held by Finn leader is Tapio Pulkkanen (62-69).

Forrest finished just outside the top 40 on his pro debut in the Dunhill Links Championship last October and has since produced some solid performances on both the MENA Tour and the Algarve Pro Tour.

Bradley Neil (21), Jack McDonald (24) and David Law (25) also made the cut on the Antalya coast, as did Jamie McLeary.

Maintaining the form that saw him win the recent PGA EuroPro Tour Qualifying School, McLeary carded a second-round 66 to sit joint-23rd on seven-under.

Neil and McDonald are both just a shot further back after signing for 64 and 70 respectively.

Neil’s superb effort saw the former Amateur champion from Blairgowrie finish birdie-birdie-eagle, having earlier made five birdies in his first 10 holes.

McDonald signed for six birdies and would have been further up the leaderboard but for double-bogeys at the fourth and eighth holes.

Two-time Scottish Amateur champion Law reeled off five birdies on the spin from the 14th in his 66, making the cut with nothing to spare on five-under.

There were early exits for Scott Henry (71-69), Ewen Ferguson (72-71), Ross Kellett (71-72) and Chris Doak (74-76).

First-round leader Pulkkanen started slowly on day two, the Finn failing to make the most of perfect scoring conditions after overnight rain had softened up the New Course by opening with eight straight pars.

However, three birdies followed on the back nine, earning the 26 year old the top spot once again, one ahead of Englishman Ryan Evans (66-66).