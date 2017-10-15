Grant Forrest going the distance in Road to Oman

Three Scots are on course to make this season’s Challenge Tour Grand Final after Grant Forrest produced his best performance as professional to join Bradley Neil and Jack Doherty in the top 45 in the Road to Oman.

Forrest, who travelled out to China as first reserve, grabbed his chance in the Hainan Open with both hands, rounding off a polished performance by closing with a 69 for a 16-under-par total at Donghai Bay on Hainan Island.

That earned the 24-year-old a share of second spot, two shots behind South African Erik van Rooyen, with a career-best cheque for just under £24,000 lifting Forrest 40 spots to 29th in the Road to Oman.

The top 45 on that money-list qualify for the season-ending NBO Golf Classic Grand Final in Oman at the beginning of next month, when 15 European Tour cards will be up for grabs in Muscat.

“I am feeling really good right now,” said Forrest as he savoured a third top-five finish of the season on the second-tier circuit. “I was a reserve when I left home on Sunday and if you had told me then that I would finish second, I would probably have taken it.”

Having birdied three of the last five holes to tie for 26th, Neil sits 13th on the money list, while Doherty is 41st after closing with a 69 for a share of 42nd. Ross Kellett, who finished joint 31st, is 65th.