Grant Forrest fired up for Foshan Open after Hainan heroics

Fresh from a career-best finish on Hainan Island last weekend, Grant Forrest is determined to rise further up the Road to Oman Rankings with another strong showing at the Foshan Open.

The Scot was a late addition to the Hainan Open, having started the week as a first reserve, but after he fired four rounds in the 60s Forrest went on to claim a share of second place on the Chinese island.

That result has taken Forrest up to 29th place on the Road to Oman and, with just three tournaments left of the 2017 Challenge Tour season, the 24-year-old now has his sights set on a late-season charge and a place in the top 15.

“It was a season-changing result, really,” said Forrest. “Before Hainan, I was trying to break into the top 45 but now I am in with a chance of making the top 15 – so it was a huge week.

“I have heard lots of good things about Foshan and I am really looking forward to playing there for the first time. It is a really big event and there will be lots of points on offer, so it should be good.

“I really like the style of the golf courses in China and I think that they suit my game well. Hopefully I can keep the run going this week, too.”

Bradley Neil, who sits 13th in the Road to Oman, joins Forrest in the field along with Jack Doherty (41st) and Ross Kellett (65th). The top 45 on the money-list after next week’s event in Ras Al Khaimah qualify for the season- ending NBO Golf Classic Grand Final in Oman.

Meanwhile, Thorbjørn Olesen will defend his Turkish Airlines Open title at the Regnum Carya resort in Belek at the beginning of next month. The Dane, who won by three shots at the same venue last year, will be joined by Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood, as well as Ryder Cup talisman Ian Poulter.