Grant Forrest and Ewen Ferguson can ‘do a Rory’ on debuts

Goodness, does time fly. It’s hard to believe, after all, that it was nine years ago that Rory McIlroy used the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as the springboard for a title-laden professional career. In only his second start in the paid ranks and just 18 at the time, he finished third in this event to secure a European Tour card and the rest, as they say, is history.

It’s unfair, of course, to ever use McIlroy as an example and expect anyone to hit the ground as successfully as he did, but that very same opportunity has been handed on this occasion to not only Scottish duo Grant Forrest and Ewen Ferguson but also Irishman Jack Hume.

All three are making their European Tour debuts after turning professional in the last few weeks and, while the end-of-season Qualifying School is another available route to starting their new careers at the top of the ladder next year, this chance in a £4 million event is one they are aiming to seize.

“It’s a big prize fund this week,” admitted Forrest. “But I think that you have to keep that in the back of your head as much as you can. I just have to enjoy it, try and play my best and, come the end of the week, we’ll see where it leaves us.”

Having won the Links Trophy at St Andrews in 2014 before reaching the final of the Amateur Championship at Carnoustie last year, the 23-year-old has “good memories” from two of the three courses. He also feels ready to test himself in the paid ranks after being Scotland’s most decorated amateur over the past five seasons.

“The plan was to turn pro after the Walker Cup last year, but I just struggled with my game a little bit towards the second half of the season,” admitted Forrest. “You have to turn pro when you’re playing well, so there was no point doing that last year. My game’s felt better this season and I feel like I’m in a much better place now than I was last year.”

Ferguson, 20, is also trying not to think about potential cash rewards this week. “It’s a long road to try to get to the top, and I’m just going to try to learn this week,” said the 2013 British Boys’ champion. “Hopefully I can still play well but, at the same time, I’m not thinking about prize money or anything like that.”