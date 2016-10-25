Golf scholarships on offer at Loretto

Loretto School and Golf Academy, a boarding and day school for boys and girls aged up to 18 years based in Musselburgh, East Lothian, is offering an opportunity to young golfers.

Loretto School’s Golf Academy is able to offer golf scholarships to boys and girls aged 12+ to 16+ years which can be supplemented with a means-tested Bursary.

Loretto’s golf scholarships will allow dedicated golfers access to a team of PGA professionals to help improve their game and fitness while continuing to receive a first-class academic education to prepare them for whatever path in life they choose to take.

The Loretto Golf Academy, established in 2002, offers boys and girls an exceptional opportunity to develop their sporting talent in tandem with a first-class, all-round education.

The academy operates from the School’s practice facilities, including a state-of-the-art indoor centre and local golf courses and is directed by Rick Valentine, and a team of top-class coaching professionals.

The academy has had considerable success – 2010 Scottish Girls’ Champion Lesley Atkins is a former graduate – and is now widely recognised as one of the top golf schools both in the UK and Europe.

Over the years former pupils of Loretto have captained many of the best-known clubs throughout Scotland and the UK.

Jonathan Hewat, director of communications at Loretto School, said: “Loretto has long had a strong and productive relationship with Golf in Scotland.

“We are delighted to offer young players a chance to attend our golf scholarship assessment days and the chance for a life-changing experience by attending Loretto School and our Golf Academy.”

The Loretto golf scholarship assessment days will take place on 20 and 21 November.

In order to be considered for a golf scholarship please contact the Admissions Office on 00 44 (0) 131 653 4455 or email admissions@loretto.com